The International Board clarifies the actions of hands globally

03/05/2021 at 4:42 PM CET

Incidents with the hands and substitutions for concussion were the main issues addressed in the 135th annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) held today by videoconference, as we anticipated a few weeks ago in the SPORT newspaper.

In the same, the International Board, the body responsible for the rules of the game of football, has recognized that the actions of the hands had a clarification: “as the interpretation of the incidents of the hands has not always been consistent due to the incorrect application of the Rule, the members confirmed that not every touch of a player’s hand / arm with the ball is an offense “.

Regarding the criterion of the hand or arm that makes a player’s body “abnormally larger”, it was confirmed that the referees “should continue to use their judgment to determine the validity of the hand / arm position in relation to the player’s movement in that specific situation. “

Furthermore, the IFAB has made clear that it will be a foul with the hands if a player:

1.- Deliberately touches the ball with the hand / arm, for example, by moving the hand / arm towards the ball.

2.- He touches the ball with his hand / arm when he has made his body abnormally larger. A player is considered to have made his body abnormally larger when his hand / arm position is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having his hand / arm in such a position, the player runs the risk of his hand / arm being hit by the ball and being penalized.

3.- To score in the opposing goal: directly from his hand / arm, even if it is accidental, even by the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball has touched your hand / arm, even if it is accidental.

The IFAB warns that accidental hand leading a teammate to score a goal or have the opportunity to score a goal will no longer be considered an offense. That is to say that if it is another player other than the one who accidentally touches the ball who scores the goal, it will not be considered as a hand.

THE POSITION OF THE ARM IN OUT OF PLAY ACTIONS

Other clarifications were approved at the meeting for inclusion in the 2021/22 Laws of the Game, one of them the controversy about the fact that the arm ends at the bottom of the armpit and whether it should be used when judging whether a player is in offside position. And another about the infringement of using a “trick & rdquor; to circumvent the Rule against the goalkeeper who manipulates the ball after a deliberate throw-in by a team-mate; the instigator will always be admonished.