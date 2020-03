The president of the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics), Sebastian Coe, asked the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, to postpone the Tokyo-2020 Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a letter to which has been accessed by the . this Monday.

Starting the Games on July 24 as scheduled is “neither feasible nor desirable,” Coe wrote in the letter, which was written ahead of the IOC meeting on Sunday.