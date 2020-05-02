States, both in the USA and in EU countries, have suspected the art market as a possible use for money laundering.

As confirmed by Fortes magazine, the art market moves a volume of $ 67 billion (60,500 million euros) and it has been known for not too long that it is also useful for launder money of least suspicious origin.

It is an unregulated market in which many operations they are made in full light, but not others, and presumably it is what a certain crime values ​​to legalize money from illegal activities or that have simply eluded the tax authorities.

When someone sells works of art at auction – even one that is worth $ 100 million, much more than a house – the identity of the seller is usually not revealed.

The purchase papers may say that the work comes from “a European collection”. But the buyer usually has no idea who he is actually dealing with. Sometimes, surprisingly, even the auction house doesn’t know the identity of the seller.

Detected cases

The debate on anonymity in the art world It has intensified in the past year, fueled in part by the publication of the Panama Papers, which detail the use of corporate facades to hide who owns it, to evade taxes and allow crime, its authors say.

Numerous cases detected in the United States and Europe have mobilized governments to fight this activity with a legal framework that emphasizes control and supervision. According to the United Nations, the clandestine art market, which includes robberies, counterfeits, illegal imports and organized looting, can generate some 6,000 million dollars a year (5,400 million euros) and the part attributed to money laundering and other financial crimes would be in the range of 3,000 million dollars (2,700 million euros).