In that framework, More than 250 wineries sent a note on Tuesday to the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, Luis Basterra, to express its disagreement with the payment to the Argentine Wine Corporation (Coviar), an entity created by law in 2004, of a “compulsory contribution” aimed at “financing an unapproved strategic plan for the next 10 years, in an absolutely unpredictable global context“

The companies questioned “the recent 30% increase in the contribution” to Coviar and pointed out that it occurred “during the course of the pandemic that still afflicts us today, ignoring the critical situation the industry is going through at the moment: abrupt drop in sales in the internal and external market due to the retraction of consumption, aggravated by the closure of restaurants, bars, hotels and wine shops, and with winery personnel affected by the tourism, gastronomy and accommodation service who are paid their salaries without knowing when they will resume services”.

Coviar increased by 30.1% the mandatory contribution that producers and wineries must make to the Strategic Wine Plan Argentina Vitivinícola 2020.

Through the attached resolution 120/2020 published this Tuesday in the Official bulletin, specified that the mandatory contribution during 2020 by all wine establishments will be equivalent to $ 0.050857 per liter made of wine, sulphited must, virgin must, or other wine product without concentration process.

Also, that contribution will be $ 0.042878 per liter of fractioned wine product without indication of varieties, except concentrated must; of $ 0.070235 when it comes to fractionation with indication of varieties, champagne and special wines, except concentrated must; and of $ 0.262811 per liter of concentrated must shipped for domestic consumption or exported.

The same, the obligatory contribution in charge of all the establishments that process fresh grapes and raisins will be equivalent to $ 0.042115 per kilogram of fresh grapes entered.

All contributions may be paid in 10 monthly, equal and consecutive installments with the first due on August 31, or in a single payment with a 10% discount.

The obligatory contributions to the Coviar are adjusted annually by applying the corrective index corresponding to the weighted price of the set of each one of the taxed products prepared by the Mendoza Stock Exchange.

“Given the situation that affects the country and the world, we request your Ministry to intercede with the National Government so that it decrees the suspension of the contribution (or the obligatory nature of it) that we pay the companies to the Argentine Wine Corporation., provided for in Article 10 of Law No. 25,849 and that the National Institute of Viticulture does not paralyze establishments that fail to pay, “said the wineries.

They based their request on “the very difficult situation that the wine sector is going through, especially the great majority of family SMEs, being the same at a minimum level of subsistence, seeking their continuity and that of the thousands of jobs that depend on them.”

Signatory wineries include Esmeralda, Nieto Senetiner, Graffigna, Los Haroldos, Trapiche, Dante Robino, Finca Las Moras, Finca Flichman, El Esteco, Escorihuela, Valentín Bianchi, Etchart, Santa Ana, Norton, Suter, Chandon, Furlotti, Navarro Correas, Ruca Malén, and Terraces of the Andes.