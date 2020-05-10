With the popularization of connected services and Internet connection in cars, the way leisure in cars will be understood is beginning to change greatly. Our vehicle will be one more place to consume content such as Netflix, Twitch or YouTube, and also a place from which to make video calls natively. At least, in the Tesla.

Elon Musk recently announced that Tesla will begin offering the possibility of make video calls natively on models where the hardware already allows it. That is, in the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Recall that these two models are equipped from the factory with a small camera in the interior rearview mirror. It has been there since the Model 3 began selling, back in 2017, but until recently it had no use. Just a few weeks ago, the American company finally revealed that the camera would be used for Tesla’s future fleet of autonomous taxis, to monitor the cabin in a future shared-use fleet.

The camera is located just above the rearview mirror.

The idea is that this camera can be used to monitor passengers in shared Tesla through which, when the time comes, many people will pass daily. Since no one would want their car damaged in any way, Tesla wants the camera to persuade whoever may be tempted. If any problem occurs, it will be recorded and the author can be identified.

This camera could also serve to monitor the driver when the Autopilot is activated, and in this way know if he is paying attention or not. In any case, today it remains inactive and without any functions, waiting for it to start being used in future software updates.

In any case, Elon Musk has already confirmed that video call feature will “definitely” exist in the future. The American manufacturer thus intends to take advantage of all kinds of functions provided by a camera, including the karaoke function. The doubt now is if this new function will be competition for FaceTime, Duo, Skype, Zoom and company, or if it will continue to be a better option to use a mobile phone or computer.

