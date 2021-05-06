The Internacional beat Olimpia and assumes the lead alone

05/06/2021 at 06:01 CEST

EFE / Porto Alegre

The International Brazilian, of the Spanish coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, beat this Wednesday in Porto Alegre with a lapidary 6-1 to Paraguayan Olimpia and now with six points he took the lead in Group B of the Copa Libertadores de América. The striker Thiago Gallardo, twice; Argentine Victor Cuesta, Edenilson, Yuri Alberto and Caio Vidal scored for “Colorado Gaúcho”, while Derlis González, from a penalty, scored the only goal for the “Dean” of Paraguayan football. The main novelty in the local team was the presence as the starter of Taison, the main signing of the International this season together with coach Ramírez.

With arbitration by the Argentine Facundo Tello and without an audience at the Beira-Río stadium, the red team from Porto Alegre had no mercy against those led by the Uruguayan Sergio Órteman. The first goal came at 28 minutes, in a corner kick served by Rodinei and that Cost, with a header, he scored on the Uruguayan goalkeeper Gastón Olveira.

With the tight 1-0 in the first 45 minutes heralded a difficult second half for the hosts, but quickly, the rosary of goals came for Ramírez’s team. At fifty minutes, a play by Taison with Mauricio and Moisés ended up in the hand of Alan Benítez and Tello sanctioned a penalty taken by Edenilson for 2-0. In the 63rd minute, again Taison enabled Marcos Guilherme, who finished at point-blank range from Olveira and the rebound was left over so that Thiago Galhardo put the 3-0. Thiago Galhardo himself, at seventy minutes, scored a beautiful goal from Praxedes (4-0) and before leaving to give place to Yuri Alberto, who with only five minutes on the field took advantage of a cross by Marcos Guilherme to make it 5-0. Another substitute, Caio Vidal, with four minutes in the field, scored with a spectacular Chilean the sixth of the night at 79 minutes after a previous play by Argentine Renzo Saravia.

The discount of the Asunción team came at 85 minutes in a penalty on Gonzalez, who had entered in the second half with veteran Roque Santa Cruz, and the former player of the Brazilian Santos executed for the honor player.

The Bolivian Always Ready and the Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira, both with three points, complete the third day this Thursday in La Paz. On the next date, May 11, Internacional will visit Táchira in San Cristóbal, and Olimpia, also with three points, will do the same two days later against Always Ready.