The interesting statistics of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the initial

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he’s having a beautiful bright defensive season with his mascot on the MLB.

On top of going through his best offensive moments in the Major Leagues, Vladimir Guerrero Jr He has shown that he can be an elite first baseman for the rest of his career.

In some 41 games played in the initial, Warrior Jr. He barely adds one error and has received 28 double kills, his fielding percentage is at 997 in the MLB.

Other first basemen like Carlos Santana, Jose Abreu and Yuli Gurriel have more errors or fewer double plays. than the Dominican.

And as if that were not enough, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is in every offensive department in the American League in the MLB, leading her in home runs, RBIs and Avg.

Here the report

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. barely has an error in the initial, has been part of 38 double plays and his fielding percentage is 997. 🤐👀 # MLB #VladimirGuerreroJr – Renso Gómez Herrera (@ RensoGmezHerre1) June 2, 2021

Here are some videos:

The slide. The stretch. 👀 Bo and Vlad Jr. ended the game in style. (MLB x @Flonase) pic.twitter.com/V34Y2foslv – MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2021