The interesting crashes Jr. Welter José Zepeda vs. Campa & Elvis Rodríguez vs. Sims Jr. added to the Ramirez vs. Taylor

LAS VEGAS (April 1, 2021) – The most anticipated fight of the first half of 2021 now has a powerful backing.

Mexican José “Chon” Zepeda will face Mexican veteran Pedro Campa in a 10-round junior welterweight battle on Saturday, May 22, which will serve as the co-star of the fight for the undisputed jr weight world title. welterweight between WBC / WBO champion José Ramírez and IBF / WBA monarch Josh Taylor.

And, in an 8-round junior welterweight special attraction, top Dominican prospect Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodríguez will take a seismic step in opposition when he meets Chicago native and former American fan standout Kenneth “Bossman”. Sims Jr.

This triple weight jr. welterweight will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN +) beginning at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. Location, venue, and ticket information will be announced soon.

“The current and future stars of the junior welterweight division will be on display May 22,” said Top Rank legendary promoter Bob Arum. “José Zepeda is one of the best 140 pounds in the world and he will have the opportunity to cement his status against a tough Mexican in Pedro Campa. Elvis Rodríguez is a future world champion. Kenneth Sims Jr. will not be an easy opponent, but we believe this is the ideal next step for Elvis as he continues to develop. “

Zepeda (33-2, 26 KOs) is coming off a spectacular fifth-round knockout win last October over former world champion Ivan Baranchyk, in which he was declared “2020 Fight of the Year” and featured eight total knockdowns that they culminated in a withering blow that ended the fight. Zepeda, a two-time world title challenger who led unified world champion José Ramírez to a majority decision in their 2019 showdown, is unbeaten in four fights since Ramírez’s loss, including a one-sided decision over two-weight world champion José. Pedraza. Campa (32-1-1, 21 KOs), of Guaymas, Mexico, is 5-0-1 since the only loss of his career and is coming off an action-packed majority decision win over 45-fight veteran Carlos. Cardenas.

“I’m ready!” Zepeda said. “After my ‘Fight of the Year’ with Baranchyk, I’m better than ever. It is only a matter of time before I become a world champion. “

Rodriguez, trained by Freddie Roach (11-0-1, 10 KOs), one of boxing’s young elite talents, went 5-0 inside “La Burnuja” at MGM Grand Las Vegas, including four knockouts in three rounds. or less. He traveled the distance for the first time in his career on February 20, beating Argentine veteran Luis Alberto Verón by unanimous decision in eight rounds. Sims (15-2-1, 5 KOs), who lost to José Ramírez by one point at the 2012 United States Olympic Trials, has sparred with fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Jorge Linares in the paid ranks. His losses have come from close decisions to Rolando Chinea and Samuel Teah, but he has won two in a row since the 2018 unanimous decision verdict against Teah. Against Rodriguez, he has a chance to showcase the amateur pedigree that saw him defeat current contenders like Lamont Roach Jr., O’Shaquie Foster and Albert Bell.

Rodríguez said, “I am super happy and grateful for this opportunity and I am going to make the most of it. Very happy to fight on this super card and to be the fight that opens the broadcast. This is a great step for my career and I know it is a great opportunity to continue showing the world of boxing that I have the talent to achieve great things.