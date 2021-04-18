The interesting conversation between Enrique Iglesias and NASA about the Martian Ingenuity helicopter

Singer Enrique Iglesias at a concert Cordon Press

The singer has commented on his admiration for the flight of the first helicopter on Mars on his Twitter account

Several official NASA accounts have answered him and have started a conversation with him explaining various aspects of the project

Not all mortals are lucky enough that NASA itself stops to explain directly one of its most advanced missions through social networks but Enrique Iglesias is one of those people.

The singer has written a message on his Twitter account in which he showed his admiration and his expectation for the first flight of a device built by humanity in the atmosphere of an alien planet. “Guys, NASA is going to fly a helicopter on Mars. Really amazing“Enrique Iglesias wrote on his official Twitter account and added:” First flight in the history of any artifact flying on another planet. How lucky that we were able to see this for our generation. ”

The official NASA account in Spanish was quick to reply: “Yes! We have never done something like this on another planet before. The Ingenuity helicopter flight test will help us to demonstrate that motorized flight is possible on Mars. You like?”

Yes! We have never done anything like this before on another planet. The Ingenuity Helicopter Flight Test will help us demonstrate that powered flight is possible on Mars 🚁 🔴. You like? pic.twitter.com/RPKhuWK4so – NASA in Spanish (@NASA_es) April 18, 2021

After NASA’s response, the singer took the opportunity to be more interested in the flight, which is scheduled for this Monday if everything goes according to plan after an update of the Ingenuity software that has forced the expected deadlines to be delayed. “How have you tried it on Earth “asked the singer, to which the NASA Aeronautics account replied: “Hi Enrique! Our aeronautical experts in atmospheric flight shared their experience with the designers of #MarsHelicopter. The main test facility was a vacuum chamber at @NASAJPL that could simulate actual temperatures and pressures on the Martian surface. ”

And from the account of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, those responsible for the design and manufacture of NASA rockets have also given him information: “That’s right (…) We have recreated an environment similar to Mars to reflect the environmental conditions of the planet Red and help us develop the #MarsHelicopter, Ingenuity. The moment of truth is almost here! We dance after a successful flight“, they have joked.

That’s how it is! 🚁 We’ve recreated a Mars-like environment to reflect environmental conditions on the Red Planet to help us develop the #MarsHelicopter, Ingenuity. The moment of truth is almost here! We dance after a successful flight. 💃 pic.twitter.com/SNCfQBisX8 – NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 18, 2021

“That’s incredible. Good luck! When can we see the photos / video? Will we see them here?” Enrique Iglesias has asked and NASA has replied with the time and the YouTube link through which it can watch the Ingenuity fly test this Monday.

Scientific curiosity of the singer or part of some kind of promotional campaign by the US Space Agency, something that would not be surprising either, the truth is that the conversation has gone viral.