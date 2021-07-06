The interaction between two cellular proteins, a possible target against cancer

A new study delves into the role played by Ras proteins, essential for cell proliferation, differentiation and survival, in cancer development; and makes an important discovery about it.

The research is the work of a team of scientists from the Cancer Research Center (IBMCC-CSIC-USAL) and the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CBM-CSIC-UAM), in Spain.

The research relates for the first time failures in mitochondrial function with the activation of Ras proteins in a non-pathological context. “Mitochondria are found in almost all human cells and are vital for health and survival. They participate in tasks such as cell signaling, calcium storage, heat production, and cell death. When mitochondrial function failures occur, they lead to a large number of human pathologies, cancer among them ”, explains one of the study’s authors, Carmela Gómez, a researcher at the Cancer Research Center and a scientist at the Higher Council of Scientific Research (CSIC) of Spain at the time the research was carried out.

Ras proteins and the genes of the same name, considered oncogenic when they present certain mutations, are activated by the action of several guanine nucleotide exchange factors (GEF). Among them, the Sos proteins, the most universal family of Ras-GEF activators, stand out. Various studies have shown that the function of the Ras protein controls multiple signaling pathways, which modulate processes such as cell metabolism, growth, glucose-insulin homeostasis and lipolysis in response to different extracellular stimuli.

“In this study we show that mitochondria in cells without Sos suffer structural and functional defects that are reflected in their metabolism and energy balance, such as less mitochondrial respiration and metabolic flexibility,” says Gómez. Since mitochondrial defects in cells devoid of Sos are partially found in cells without Ras proteins, the results of this research reveal the key role that specific activation of Ras proteins by Sos plays in mitochondrial dynamics and function in cells. eukaryotes.

Modified mouse embryonic fibroblasts. The cytoskeleton appears red. The nucleus of the cell, in blue. (Image: IBMCC-CSIC-USAL)

Mutations in the Ras genes favor the initiation, maintenance and progression of cancer through the aberrant activation of different metabolic pathways. In a tumor context, these pathways are also involved in modulating cell growth, metabolism, and energy balance.

Although it was discovered forty years ago that mutations in these genes can lead to cancer, there are no specific and effective treatments. “Mutations that activate Ras are found in about 30% of human cancers. For more than thirty years there have been numerous studies on these proteins, but there are still no drugs to fight them “, highlights Rósula García-Navas, a researcher at the Cancer CIBER at the Cancer Research Center (IBMCC-CSIC-USAL) and first author of the work.

One of the alternative treatments with the most potential in cancers with Ras mutations is based on the design of inhibitors targeting the interaction of Ras-Sos proteins. “For this reason it is important to know alternative routes, where the activation of Ras is relevant for the cell. They are very useful tools for designing parallel treatments that combine drugs targeting these pathways ”, concludes the researcher.

The study is titled “Critical requirement of SOS1 RAS-GEF function for mitochondrial dynamics, metabolism, and redox homeostasis.” And it has been published in the academic journal Oncogene. (Source: CIC / CSIC)