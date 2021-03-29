The intensity of Movistar Inter ran over Barça

03/28/2021 at 10:26 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has fallen flatly by 6-1 against Movistar Inter in the final of the Spanish Cup which has been held in Madrid under the watchful eye of President Joan Laporta.

INT

FCB

MOVISTAR INTER, 6

(2 + 4): Jesús Herrero (p.), Boyis, Eric Martel (2), Cecilio (1), Dani Saldise (1) -starting five-, Raya, Fer Drasler, Pito, Borja (2), Bruno Iacovino and Jon.

FC BARCELONA, 1

(1 + 0): Dídac Plana (p.), Marcenio, Matheus, Dyego, Ferrao -starting five-, Aicardo, Daniel, Ximbinha (1), Adolfo, André Coelho, Joselito and Bernat Povill.

REFEREES

Cordero Gallardo (Andalusian) and Rabadán Sainz (Valencian). They sent Marcenio off at 27:00 for two yellow cards (14:43 and 27:00). They showed a yellow card to Fer Drasler (30:01), from Movistar Inter; and Daniel (24:14), from FC Barcelona.

GOALS

0-1, Ximbinha (4:27); 1-1, Eric Martel (12:56); 2-1, Borja (15:43); 3-1, Borja (27:22); 4-1, Eric Martel (28:06); 5-1, Cecilio (30:42); 6-1, Dani Saldise (31:19)

INCIDENTS

Final of the Spanish men’s futsal Cup played before 1,500 spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

The maximum Barça president could not enjoy the first title of his second term in a meeting in which they went from more to less to end up being swept away by the intensity of Madrid.

Was the first final in history between the two most awarded teams of the Spanish Cup with 10 titles from Madrid and five won by the Catalans.

At the start, Andreu Plaza won the game over Tino Pérez with a mid-court defense that allowed his team to monopolize the game and the chances. Jesús Herrero was exhibited at the launch of Ferrao in the 2 ‘and at five minutes Ximbinha signed a spectacular 0-1 lifting the ball and scoring in a beautiful foreshortened shot.

Ximbinha scored a spectacular goal

| FCB

Inter was ‘touched’ and Herrero saved the 2-0 in separate shots from Marcenio and Dyego, which caused a fiery time-out for Tino Pérez in the 7th minute. The Toledo coach abronó to his players and asked them to “protest less to the referees and run more.”

No sooner said than done. The party was progressively changing until it became an interista symphony in front of a Barcelona box that each time defended closer to its goal and appeared less in attack.

Dani Saldise tested Dídac in 10 ‘and in 12’, Cecilio shot slightly off the mark in 12 ‘and immediately afterwards they also ran into the Catalan goalkeeper Pito, Borja and Raya. Only the goal was missing and it came in a distant direct free kick quite frontal that The former Barcelona player Eric Martel made it 1-1 as he passed through the 13th minute..

Movistar Inter played a first half from less to more

| FCB

Barça had disappeared and, after a shot to the squad by Dani Saldise, the ‘Pichichi’ league found himself in a band at the far post to Borja (what a great player!), who circumvented Daniel’s mark with a feint and made it 2-1.

Next, Martel brushed against the wood, Cecilio did the same in a quick counter and again ‘Nakata’ met Dídac. Before the break, possible foul on Dyego with five in the interista locker. Anyway, either the still champion would reappear or there was nothing to do.

Barça came back very well from the changing rooms and deserved the draw with a Dyego’s pitch that hit the post after hitting Eric Martel and two shots by Ferrao, Aicardo and Adolfo to which Jesús Herrero responded well.

Eric Martel was a continuous nightmare for Barça

| RFEF

The problem is that this vehemence placed the Catalans with four fouls with 14 minutes remaining while their rival had only one. The fifth came accompanied with the second yellow to Marcenio in the 27 ‘and on the first play of ‘four for three’ Borja made it 3-1.

The referees were not so quick to whistle the possible foul on Dyego in the death throes of the first act, although that of the former Gazprom-Ugra was clear. Nothing to object there.

And the 4-1 came in a throw-in difficult to assimilate. The so much of Martel forced Andreu Plaza to call a time-out and give the goalkeeper jersey to Daniel 12 minutes from time.

In the middle of the disaster, Cecilio made it 5-1 at 31 ‘with an empty goal and 37 seconds later it was Dani Saldise the one who beat Dídac in 6-1. Full stop to a disastrous attack of five. And in the final with the exception of the good minutes of Bernat Povill. A very deserved victory for Inter.