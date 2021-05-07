The ‘intense’ and drunken writers, the latest victims of the parody of Pantomime Full

Comedians Rober Bodegas and Alberto Casado, who form the comic duo Pantomima Full, have made another of their parody videos, in which this time they are looking for the comic side to the writers “intense” and “canallitas” with a tendency to raise the elbow.

In the cartoon an alleged writer appears who explains what his sources are, his inspiration and his methods, almost all, related to alcohol.

“I write from what I read, what I see, what I hear, what surrounds me,” says the character. “Write on it”, says the label that appears printed on the screen and that is the counterpoint of Pantomime Full to the things that its characters say.

The video writer also spits out bombastic phrases like “My new novel has been nights filling ashtrays, crushed phrases like cigarette butts, but also perfect phrases like smoke rings. ”

“Canallita de libro”, “Whiskey on the blocs” or “Generation of 27%” They are other labels that make fun of the things that the character affirms, a lot of clichés about the office of writer of a cranky style and ‘vivalavida’.