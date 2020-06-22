Ford has implemented smart software called Mustang Mach-E Intelligent Range who is able to estimate the real autonomy remaining in your battery without changing it throughout the journey. The system is based on data obtained from crowdsourcing, predicted weather, traffic, vehicle consumption history and orography. Thanks to the introduction of multiple variables, the driver will have at a glance a realistic forecast how many kilometers can you make with the available battery charge.

Mark Poll, Ford’s Team Edison manager, explained to the Electrek website the innovations that the Mustang Mach-E’s autonomy calculation system brings to the competition. The software is based on two different prediction protocols, which will not be available at the same time. The first is the local calculation based on the driver’s habits. The second, cloud-based, will not arrive in Match-E software until mid-2021.

Both systems require drivers to participate in the Ford Connected Services Program. In exchange, and to incentivize its customers to adhere to it, the manufacturer is offering between three and five free charging sessions after registration. Without the connectivity plan, Ford’s Intelligent Range system cannot access most of the data it needs to function.

ord mustang mach-e

In the usual autonomy calculation systems, the base is the local consumption made during the last minutes or hours of circulation and, in some cases, also of the orography and traffic. This prediction does not take into account the possible changes in consumption that are produced by other different circumstances. This has been based on Ford to give a completely different approach to its software. It takes the complete route as a basis and takes into account, in addition to the orographic profile, traffic and own consumption, those made by other drivers in the same conditions.

When a route is configured, the complete data is downloaded to the car, to avoid having to depend on the internet connection during the tour. The route is divided into several discrete segments depending on the orography. For example, if there is a port on the route, it will be divided into an uphill section and a downhill section. In each of them different consumptions are used to calculate the kilometers that are subtracted from the autonomy and those that are added (in the descent for example). This type of calculation prevents autonomy from abruptly descending during the climb and then recovers on the descent, avoiding unnecessary scares for the driver.

The prediction is adjusted a little more with the specific consumption data of each driver. Ford studies the typical driving habits of the specific vehicle each day of the week, dividing the time into blocks and taking into account the current traffic conditions and the outside temperature. Finally, a single data is presented that practically does not vary during the tour.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s software is based on precision.

According to Poll, the estimation of autonomy is based on precision, unlike those made by other electric cars that offer a single autonomy that varies greatly during the journey or various predictions with maximums or minimums that normally do not fit reality. The data offered by the dash of the Mustang Mach-E does not vary unless the travel conditions change radically or if you change your route. When that happens, the driver will know because the car will indicate this with a pop-up message stating the reason. According to Ford, regarding other systems that also take into account orography and traffic, the software brings peace of mind to the driver, because those emerging messages will be very scarce.

“Having a learning-based algorithm allows us not to make assumptions,” concludes Poll. “The system learn from reality.” When the car reaches its owner, range predictions start with the fleet-wide average for that type of vehicle in mind. Then, over time “we are polishing it with the individual details”.

Heir to the electric Ford Focus

Already in its day, the already forgotten electric Ford Focus offered a different prediction system than its competitors. The system was based on an initial autonomy, calculated from the vehicle’s previous consumption, which it called “Budget”, a mistranslation of the English word “Budget”. This autonomy was assigned a “Budget Consumption” value. As of this moment, already in operation the system showed some bars of real consumption or “Status” on which the initial average consumption was marked. In this way, at all times the driver knew whether it was above or below the calculated initial range. If the State was negative, autonomy was less than the “budgeted” and if it was positive, it was superior. Graphically, this value was also reflected with an animation in the form of butterflies, which were shown on the right side of the board, one per kilometer recovered.

Dashboard of the electric Ford Focus.