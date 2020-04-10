The intelligence of WWE in the dismissal of The Revival. WWE has made the decision at the best possible time for his dismissal.

One can agree more on the departure or not of The Revival of the company, that is already personal opinion and here we are not going to enter but what we cannot deny is the intelligence of WWE to make this dismissal effective.

As Ryan Satin comments, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have no clause in their contract that prevents them from appearing in a new company the day after their dismissal.. But the question is, can they appear in a company?

The time of the dismissal occurred just when WWE has finished recording its Road to Wrestlemania, and the program itself, but it has also been just when AEW has announced that its recordings were halted due to the coronavirus.

In this way WWE knew that firing the couple now what they did was that they could not have the problem of seeing The Revival appear on Dynamite on Wednesday and thus empower a direct rival, even if in NXT audiences.

With all the wrestling stopped today, the closest thing we can see to The Revival in a wrestling ring seems to be in a couple of months, when the effect of his departure from WWE will have already lost some importance.

As long as The Revival doesn’t appear on Impact’s recordings this coming week, which seems highly unlikely.

