A new leak appeared in the SiSoftSandra database has allowed us to see the specifications of the Intel DG1, a graphics card based on the Gen12 architecture with which Intel will try to return to a sector that has been resisting it for more than 20 years.

In the first performance tests we had the opportunity to see, we found a very different power, since in FP32 it was slightly above a GTX 650 Ti, while in FP16 it was around a level close to that of the GTX 970 This new filtration places it on a much more interesting level: 2.3 TFLOPs of power, practically the same as it has an NVIDIA GTX 960.

The Intel DG1 will have a total of 768 shaders (96 execution units, 8 shaders for each execution unit), it will operate at 1.5 GHz and will have a total of 3 GB of graphic memory. If these specifications are maintained in the final version of said graphics card, we would have a rather interesting configuration, especially considering that we are talking about a model that will cost less than $ 100 and will have a TDP less than 75 watts.

Intel DG1: the beginning of a very large project

It is not a secret, Intel wants to become one of the greats of the GPU sector, a very complicated and very ambitious goal that will require a great effort on your part. The Gen12 architecture, used in the Intel DG1, is a step in the right direction, in fact the architecture Gen11, used in the GPUs integrated in the Ice Lake processors (10 nm +), has already shown a significant leap in terms of performance compared to Gen9.5 architecture, used in the integrated GPUs of the Coffee Lake Refresh and Comet Lake-S processors.

We will have to wait to see what the Gen12 architecture is capable of offering in real environments, and especially what degree of scalability it presents. In this sense, the mid-range and high-end models will play a fundamental role, but we must not forget the importance of the support at the driver and software level, a reality that has led Intel to consider this project with coherence and common sense.

The Intel DG1 is the foundation stone for a house that has to be built from the ground up. For this reason, the chip giant has started with a low-end model that serves as a starting point for developers to work with, analyze the real potential of this architecture and see possible points for improvement. If all goes well, Intel will continue to expand its catalog of graphics cards and will return, little by little, to a market that is key for both the consumer and professional sectors.