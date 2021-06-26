The Intel Core i5-11600K is on sale and is a top-level gaming processor: it will cost 229 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are assembling a PC or want to give yours a leap in quality, there is good news, and that is that the 11th Generation Intel Core processors are discounted in price on Amazon and PcComponentes.

These are not good times to assemble a desktop PC by parts, since the graphics cards are sold out or simply at crazy prices due to the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and that undoubtedly hinders the process. However, the same does not happen with processors, and not only is there stock but there are also sales.

In particular, there is a chip that is discounted in price and that is really competitive. Its about Intel Core i5-11600K, one of Intel’s new 11th Gen processors, which goes down to 229 euros in Amazon and also in PcComponentes.

It is a modest price reduction, although striking if you look at it practically just hit the market. It is not the only one, and it is that the Intel Core i7-11700K also has a 20 euro discount.

This high-performance processor reaches 3.9 GHz clock speed, more than enough to run any Windows application or game without much trouble.

They are chips that, as their name suggests, are high performance. That is, they are perfect for executing quite heavy processes, such as processing 4K video or playing games, although if you want it for gaming you will have to accompany it with a good graphics card.

The good news is that everything seems to indicate that the GPUs are going to start to go down, and that is that the price of Bitcoin has sunk now that China has closed practically all mining farms.

With its 3.9 GHz clock speed, it is a real beast, but not only that but – as with every new generation of processors – it has also improved a lot in energy efficiency and now consumes much less energy to operate at full capacity.

As for value for money, it can be said that it has no equal now that the Intel Core i5 has dropped to 229 euros. If you buy it on Amazon, shipping is totally free from Spain and anywhere in the country.

PcComponentes for its part allows you to collect your order for free in its physical stores in Madrid and Murcia.

