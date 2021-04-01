The insurance scale, the other fight for accident victims

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – 12:13

The decriminalization of negligence has been resolved by the Road Safety Prosecutor.



Traffic has taken up a 1973 campaign with harsh images to recall the imperative need to fasten the seat belt in cars. Accidents Statistics in de-escalation

Two weeks ago, the Road Safety Prosecutor, headed by Bartolom Vargas, gave a decisive step in the protection of traffic accident victims: I elaborated an exhaustive list of those claims in which it is mandatory to make a report. The objective, to go to the criminal ground, which offers many more guarantees to those who suffer one of these mishaps or those close to them. The trade, moreover, unifies cases at the national level, so that similar claims are not judged

Become Premium from € 1 the first month

Take advantage of this limited time offer and access all web content

I love you

Are you already Premium? Log in

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more