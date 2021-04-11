The installation of a factory of batteries in the plants of Nissan in Barcelona loses options

Updated on Wednesday, 7 April 2021 – 20:28

The unions regret “the stagnation” in the presentation of projects of this type for the reindustrialization of the Catalan automotive factories

Nissan factory in Zona Franca.EPBarcelona Under study 17 proposals to reindustrialize Nissan factories Negotiations Nissan reaches an agreement with the workers that delays the closure

After concluding, on March 31, the deadline for submitting plans for the reindustrialization of the plants Nissan Motor Ibrica, the number of projects that aspire to occupy the land that the company will leave free after the closure of its Catalan factories is still 17.

The working commission formed by the government, the Generalitat, the management of the Japanese company and the representatives of the workers announced this afternoon the receipt of these 17 confidential projects from 13 companies interested in the Barcelona sites of Free Trade Zone, Montcada i Reixac Y Sant Andreu de la Barca.

Most plans are focused on exploring the possibility of assembling electric vehicles and the creation of a hub electromobility made up of several companies. The commission, however, has been flexible to receive new proposals in the next few days, despite having concluded the period initially set.

Although after the meeting of March 18 it was said that some projects contemplated the battery manufacturingThis possibility has not been mentioned on this occasion, which could explain why new offers are still being accepted.

In fact, company committees of the Catalan factories of Nissan have lamented “stagnation” in the options to install battery plants and they have asked for a greater involvement of the Public Administrations, since they consider that “not enough has been committed” to bring this type of project closer to their work centers.

As of June 1, the working group will select the plans that meet the requirements and, during the month of July, investors must submit their binding offers. Subsequently, the commission will make a new selection and the selected projects will enter the negotiation phase with all the members of the table, a process that will last until October, before the end of the project activity. Nissan, scheduled for next December 31.

Recently, the general director of the Barcelona Free Zone Consortium, Blanca Sorigu, he assured that “at least half” of the 50 hectares that the automobile factory occupies on the land owned by this organization will remain destined for industry.

In the committee meeting today, which will do so again on May 4, the Secretary General for Industry and SMEs of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism participated, Ral White; the general director of Industry of the Generalitat, Matilde Villarroya; the head of Industrial Operations of Nissan in Spain, Frank Torres, and members of the four trade union organizations with representation on the works councils of the Free Zone, Montcada, Sant Andreu and the Barcelona’s port (SIGEN-USOC, CCOO, UGT and CGT). The company has also participated KPMG, in charge of the technical assistance of the commission.

