The Spotify platform is a favorite in terms of streaming music consumption. And its playlists of any style, artist, content, genre and crossovers we can think of, a success. And like any social network, it also has its users with many followers and high profiles of ‘influencers’, the same ones who are going to be able to enjoy a great novelty in the music app: The Stories of Spotify.

Spotify Stories

The stories of Instagram or Stories, copied from the originals of Snapchat, are one of the most successful functions of the app. They are a series of images and videos that follow one another and are erased after a certain time, and allow tell stories, create content and serve from to say how are you to to read an entire novel or reserve a hotel room. And this function, which is even present on WhatsApp through its States, has also made its way to reach Spotify, which will have its own stories.

Revealed by the TechCrunch website and confirmed by Spotify itself, the streaming music service will implement the ‘Stories’ function in the form of “embedded video elements” to the user’s profile. Spotify Stories will even use the same type of horizontal lines across the top of the screen that tell you how many videos the user has uploaded to their Stories. These may be located as a circular icon just above the title of a Playlist, an icon that will have a mini-preview of the videos to attract your attention.

The green icon above the Playlist title is access to Spotify Stories

Only for influencers

Since we are talking about Spotify, music will play an important role and share pieces of songs and see the cover of the single or album to which they belong. Of course: At the moment this function will not be for everyone, since initially it can only be used by users with a high profile determined by your number of followers, the times you interact with them and the level of activity on Spotify.

The YouTuber Summer Mckeen, which has 2.33 million followers on YouTube, 2.1 million on Instagram and 126,455 followers on Spotify itself. the first influencer who is testing the Stories, but it will not be the only one. Although we assume that in the end the function will arrive for all users of the music service, although it is unknown at the moment when that will happen.