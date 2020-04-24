The world has lost more than a quarter of its land insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose extensive study of the global decline in vermin portrays a disturbing problem, albeit more nuanced than previous research.

AP –

From bees and other pollinators crucial to the global food supply, to butterflies beautifying places, insects They are disappearing at a rate of just under 1% annually, with wide variation between places, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

It is a slightly smaller decrease than that recorded in smaller studies, which had generated fears of a so-called apocalypse of the insects. However, it still represents something “terribly alarming,” said entomologist Roel van Klink of the German Center for Integral Biology and lead author of the study.

“The decrease in the categories of insects of land is surprising, “said Michigan State University butterfly expert Nick Haddad, who was not involved in the study.” The decline on land at this rate will be catastrophic for ecosystems and for humans. The insects they are pollinators, natural enemies of pests, decomposing organisms and, in addition to that, crucial for the functioning of all the ecosystems on Earth. ”

It is in North America where the greatest decrease in insects, especially in the north-central region of the United States, and in parts of Europe, but it seems that, in recent years, the decline has stabilized in the United States, according to the study that linked previous research on more than 10,000 species with data from 1,676 locations.

The north-central region of the United States lost almost 4% of its insects year. The big losses globally seemed to be around urban and suburban areas, and in farmland, where insects they lose their food and habitat, Van Klink said.

University of Delaware entomologist Douglas Tallamy, who was not involved in the study, said he was driving through the north-central region of the United States where there are supposed to be many butterflies and other insectsbut I only saw corn and soy in a desert of insects.

Some outside scientists say the results make sense, but are concerned that the study lacked research and data from some broad areas, such as the tropics and Africa.