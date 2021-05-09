The Inquisitors Rumored to Appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi

There are many Star Wars fans who have a lot of expectations about what it can offer us “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the Star Wars series that will hit the Disney + streaming platform in the coming years (everything points to 2022 or 2023 at the latest). We know that the series is going to be set ten years after “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” on Tatooine, with that protection that the Jedi Master is going to give young Luke Skywalker. However, we don’t know much more about it.

Since the project is known, the idea that we can see one or more Inquisitors in the series is hovering. A group of Force-sensitive people who worked under Darth Vader to hunt down the Jedi and we have seen in comics, the animation “Star Wars Rebels” and in the game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” To this is added that Moses Ingram is going to wield a lightsaber in the series.

A new rumor released by Kessel Run Transmissions’ Corey Van Dyke in a Steele Wars video notes that Moses Ingram to play an Inquisitor. Recall that this idea was already pointed out at the end of March, when the actress herself hinted that she could use a lightsaber in the series. On May 4, to celebrate Star Wars Day, Ingram also shared a video of her wielding a saber.

This insider explains that this information is not released as a “scoop” because he has only heard it from one person, but he does not dare to say it very loudly because he is waiting to hear the information from more sources.

In parallel to all this, some recent Ewan McGregor comments They pointed to what we would see great lightsaber battles series:

We’ve been doing these monstrous two-and-a-half hour sessions of sword fighting for months, ”says McGregor.

As we can see, at the moment we cannot affirm anything outright, but we do have many indications that point in the direction that we will see the Inquisitors in the series.

Moses Ingram training for the OBI-WAN series! 😱 Will she finally be an Inquisitor? Pic.twitter.com/lJ82w226IE – Superheroes Blog | Marvel, DC and more | BdS (@blogsuperheroes) May 5, 2021