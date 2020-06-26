Oily skin is a headache, it ruins makeup and generates a particular smell that can make anyone uncomfortable. However, here we leave you two treatment options with tamarind so that your skin looks radiant.

June 26, 2020

Win the battle against oily skin with this pair of masks that will help your skin revitalize, cleanse, rid itself of toxins and look radiant and beautiful.

A homemade treatment that will make you give life to the skin of your face.

In addition to mitigating the greasy appearance of the skin, this fruit will help you reduce the signs of stress, combat wrinkles and give a frank battle to the onslaught of years on facial skin.

How do you do it?

In this opportunity we leave you two options that you can prepare and apply interleaved if you wish or also choose the one that best suits your tastes.

Milky

Make a paste with two tablespoons of tamarind pulp, a tablespoon of salt and a little milk to achieve consistency. Apply in circular movements to exfoliate and that the properties penetrate the skin and leave to act for 10 minutes. Wash your face with plenty of cold water and repeat at least 3 times a week.

With lemon

To create this mask you will take a tablespoon of honey, two of tamarind pulp and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply to a clean face and leave on for 15 minutes. Stir with plenty of cold water and repeat this process 3 times a week.