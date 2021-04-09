The innocent champion

After two months of suffering, Lucas Bastida (16-1, 9KO) received a favorable resolution from the Guarantee Judge Rosa Frende in the cause for which he had been charged with sexual abuse after the complaint of a 19-year-old girl. The judge, taking refuge in “numerous proofs in favor“from Mar del Plata, issued his irrevocable and definitive dismissal due to non-existence of the crime.

“I suffered the worst moment of my life. Not only for me but also for my family who suffered a lot, especially my partner “said the boxer. South American middleweight champion, who was released on February 17 after being imprisoned for nine days in Batán. For his part, his lawyer Juan Cruz Martinez He pointed out: “We always fight for the truth to come out. We are satisfied with your dismissal“.

