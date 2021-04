The innocent champion

After two months of suffering, Lucas Bastida (16-1, 9KO) received a favorable resolution from the Guarantee Judge Rosa Frende in the cause for which he had been charged with sexual abuse after the complaint of a 19-year-old girl. The judge, taking refuge in “numerous proofs in favor“from Mar del Plata, issued his irrevocable and definitive dismissal due to non-existence of the crime.

“I suffered the worst moment of my life. Not only for me but also for my family who suffered a lot, especially my partner “said the boxer. South American middleweight champion, who was released on February 17 after being imprisoned for nine days in Bat├ín. For his part, his lawyer Juan Cruz Martinez He pointed out: “We always fight for the truth to come out. We are satisfied with your dismissal“.

