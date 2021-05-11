The innocence of childhood in front of history. Spanish trailer and poster of ‘Pequeo pas’

Sherlock Films has released the Spanish trailer and poster of ‘Little country’, a film directed by Eric Barbier that will be released in theaters in our country on May 21, four days before Africa Day.

The film is the film adaptation of the best seller “Petit Pays” by the writer and singer Gal Faye, an autobiographical short story turned publishing phenomenon in France with more than 700,000 copies sold, winner of important literary awards and translated into 30 languages.

Jean-Paul Rouve, Dayla De Medina, Isabelle Kabano and the young Djibril Vancoppenolle star in this production that tells the story of Gabriel, a ten-year-old boy who spends the day with his friends on the streets of Bujumbura, Burundi, a favorable setting to all kinds of adventures: stealing mangoes in the gardens, secretly smoking, bathing in the river at sunset …

A paradise that totters with the separation of its parents and that is shattered into a thousand pieces with the outbreak of the 1993 civil war in neighboring Rwanda.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

