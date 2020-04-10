The club remains almost silent, empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the midst of tense calm, a fierce inmate erupted threatening to put an iconic institution on the ropes. He Barcelona he lives his most complicated hours in the midst of resignations of important figures of the Board of Directors and accusations of corruption.

After the resignation of six executives in the last hours, the now former vice president Emili Rousaud said that someone had stolen money from the entity’s coffers. Quickly, the Catalan club issued a statement to respond and denied that corruption existed.

“In the face of serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Mr. Emili Rousaud, former institutional vice president of the Club, in different interviews with the media, FC Barcelona categorically denies any action liable to be classified as corruption, and, therefore, the filing of the corresponding criminal actions is reserved ”, they warned from the institution through the communication that they issued in the official channels.

What had Rousaud said? “I honestly think that in this case, someone has reached into the box. I don’t know at what level or if the president knew it, but it seems clear to me. I don’t know who it could have been, but I have the idea that it did. When you pay a million euros for something worth 100,000 euros … I don’t know who it was, but you can get an idea, ”he denounced in an interview with the Catalan media RAC 1 in the early hours of Friday.

The conflict revolves around the scandal that was uncovered in February this year when it was revealed that the club had hired a marketing company that aimed to “protect the image of Bartomeu and the board” with different fake accounts on networks Social, as the Cadena Ser had revealed. However, the main problem was that these false profiles launched fierce criticism against stars such as Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué, Carles Puyol or Xavi Hernández.

THE COMMUNIQUE OF BARCELONA

Given the serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Mr. Emili Rousaud, former institutional vice president of the Club, in various interviews with the media, FC Barcelona categorically denies any action that could be classified as corruption, and therefore reserves the right to filing of criminal actions that may correspond.

In this sense, the analysis of the monitoring services of social networks is being subject to an extensive independent audit by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), which is still ongoing and, therefore, without any conclusions, having facilitated the Club all the information and means that PWC has been requesting since the beginning of the process.

Finally, the resignations of members of the Board of Directors announced in the last few hours have taken place as a result of the remodeling of the Board promoted by President Josep Maria Bartomeu this week, and which will be completed in the coming days. This remodeling of the Board of Directors aims to face with the maximum guarantees the last section of the mandate, with the aim of implementing the necessary measures to prepare the future of the Club, overcoming the consequences of the health crisis that we are experiencing, and of completing the actions of the management program started in 2010 and the Strategic Plan approved in 2015.