“The injury is a topic that sucks”

The canadian Bianca Andreescu is frustrated by the continued physical setbacks since returning to the court in the Australian Open after 15 months off due to a knee problem, but the 20-year-old is unwilling to let injuries define her fledgling career.

One month after winning his first Grand Slam at the 2019 US OpenAndreescu suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and returned to action alone in Melbourne in February.

She emerged from the first Grand Slam of the year in the second round and followed with a semi-final at a WTA event in Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg problem.

In the end of Miami, Andreescu fell on the court 2-0 in the second set against the world’s number one Ash barty to injure her right ankle, forcing her into a tearful retreat two games later.

“It seems that I am the only one who keeps asking questions about the injuries, which is very annoying,” the Canadian of Romanian descent said at a news conference.

“I don’t want a reputation like that, that only I get injured. Yes, it has happened quite a bit, but I don’t want to be defined by it. It’s something that sucks, ”he complains.

Even if it’s some minor problem, I’d rather be cautious, I don’t want to force it and make it worse. That’s why I decided to stop, ”he said about his abandonment in the final.

“Nobody wants to end a tournament by retiring, especially in the final, but things happen and I want to look forward to my career. I am only 20 years old ”, sentenced Bianca Andreescu.