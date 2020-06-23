The company has a hearing next week on its refinancing.

They claim they need the money to overcome “unexpected economic difficulties” by the covid-19

McLaren is taking legal action to secure “urgent” refinancing to overcome a situation it calls “serious and unexpected financial difficulties.”

McLaren complains of an “imminent liquidity deficit” due to covid-19 and ensures that they need an injection of funds by July 17 as the deadline, as reported by the BBC. One of the solutions being proposed is to mortgage its headquarters in Surrey and a series of historic cars, but its investors have claimed that, after the last investment of 586 million euros made in 2017, those assets entered into the agreement that was reached to buy the Ron Dennis part.

Therefore, investors reject the new fundraising. From McLaren they still think that the operation is completely legal. The case is already in court and the company seeks to prevent its investors from blocking its financing plans.

McLaren investors injected 321 million euros last March to give the group “enough liquidity to finance its business plan.” This latest injection is part of a sum of 552 million euros that investors have provided to McLaren in the last 18 months. However, the company claims that this money has had to be spent as a result of the impact of covid-19 on its business.

By taking his case to the High Court of Justice of England, McLaren is seeking permission to use his cars as salable securities. However, some of the bondholders disagree with this plan, as they do not believe that the company is using their money well.

Last week McLaren was given a hearing in London to decide on the refinance. This should take place next week.

