We know that the coronavirus situation is complicated around the world, and one of the steps that has been taken to prevent COVID-19 from spreading faster was to postpone massive events. This hurt all of us who love live shows, as many concerts and festivals have had to be moved or outright canceled, but this does not mean that the music has to stop and that is what My house, your house is doing.

It turns out that seeing the complex times we are going through, Warner Music launched this initiative where artists are the hosts – and as many musicians are doing to him – open the doors of his houses to be able to maintain contact with his fans from all over the world online. How? Well, Well, spending even a little while with them through a series of videos shared by the record label on their YouTube channel.

In these video clips recorded by the artists themselves with their cell phones, we will be able to see them freely sharing their creative process, either playing his greatest hits (either past or current) or throwing covers of the songs they like the most, making quarantine or social isolation somewhat more enjoyable and creating an intimate moment between musicians and their fans, that’s the essence of My house, your house.

For this they will have several musicians from all over the world and from different genres, from emerging artists to stars who are breaking it in Mexico and in a lot of countries like Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Spain, the United States, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, so there is something for everyone. Everyday you can find a new chapter of this initiative on the popular video platform, where both musicians and followers can chat and share right now.

If you want to know more details about Mi Casa, your house as well as the artists that will be presented under this concept, we leave you HERE the link so you can watch them from the comfort of your home and never miss a single episode.