The plans that marked that the new Ferrari simulator should already be in operation in April have had to be delayed. The new facilities are not expected to begin use until the second half of the year.

Ferrari has long awaited a renovation at its simulation facilities. His famous ‘Spider’, the name by which his simulator is known, has become obsolete and must be renewed as soon as possible if they do not want to be left behind.

However, from the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera they point out that the original plans have had to be delayed. These marked that the new simulator was in operation already these weeks. The new facilities, much more advanced and located near the Fiorano track, are nearing completion, but are not expected to be used until the second half of the year.

Although Maranello’s initial plans have been altered, the simulator will come at a good time to help them develop the 2022 car, a completely different machine due to the regulatory change that has been delayed a year by the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, the situation created by the pandemic makes simulators even more relevant, as they become almost the only tool at hand to prepare for the start of the season. They provide some light so as not to go totally blind at the beginning of the season.

Ferrari needs an urgent renewal if they want to fight Mercedes, which right now has the best simulator. The correlation work done between now and the beginning of the season is more important than ever, as it can determine the gaps between one team and another when the season begins.

Having an updated simulator or not will inevitably make a difference and can help in such fundamental areas as tire degradation, which is key when fighting for a World Cup.

