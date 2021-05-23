The initial eleven of Atlético and Real Madrid in the final of the league

Atlético players celebrating a goal against Osasuna (Photo: Soccrates Images via Getty Images)

Everything ready for the exciting final of LaLiga. All eyes are on the decisive duels that will determine who will be the champion of this 2020/21 season. Valladolid-Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid-Villarreal.

The choice of Zinedine Zidane for the Real Madrid and Villareal match is as follows: Courtois; Odriozola, Militao, Varane, Miguel Gutiérrez; Casemiro, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema.

For his part, Diego Simeone will bet on the following scheme: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso; Koke, Saúl, Marcos Llorente, Carrasco; Correa and Luis Suárez.

