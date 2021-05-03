the initial bewilderment and the enlightened villain

The least that can be said about the beginning of the episode “The Holding” (6 × 11) is that it is one of the most disconcerting, not only Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), but the entire zombie franchise. You think they won’t be able to surprise you at this point in the apocalypse, and you frankly flake in case the quality standard they’ve set since season four, higher than season six, suddenly collapses.

But here, to our satisfaction, if less, there is still a lot of fabric to cut and, with various ingredients for which we raise an inquisitive eyebrow and which include a pseudo-voice-over, that sequence shot that offer in the prologue this chapter is not skipped by a greyhound. Not the auction before the titles, of course.

It seems obvious now that we have conclusively left behind any subplot about the Pioneers of Lawton and Virginia (Colby Minifie) in Fear the Walking Dead, with the refreshing mystery of the episode “Handle with Care” (6 × 10) between two waters. But, if what puzzles us is maintained in the later scenes, it is added a rather novel concern at the Midsommar (Ari Aster, 2018), saving the distances.

A classic ‘cliffhanger’

One does not remember anything like it so far in any other of the dramatic developments of The Walking Dead (Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) and company. But the viewer knows that nothing good can come of something like this. Yes for the adventure of the series, of course, but not for its protagonists, no matter how many crazy people they have seen their faces with.

As is already an ingrained custom in the entire franchise, the chance to delve into a specific character from Fear the Walking Dead as Wes (Colby Hollman), very secondary until this episode, is appreciated, because that way it does not pass without pain or glory for this television fiction.

And there is in “The Holding”, on the other hand, a certain sequence with a parallel montage similar to one in the chapter “Buried” (4 × 04) that fulfills the same energizing function as in that one; and another that, in a scene with imaginatively funereal ingredients, and disturbing to a style that resurfaces from time to time and goes back to the closing of the chapter “Chupacabra” (2 × 05) of The Walking Dead, emphasizes the agile tension, close shots, a few seconds of slow motion and a classic cliffhanger.

An enlightened villain in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

In large part we owe it to KC Colwell, who had already shot the episode “You’re Still Here” (5 × 11), the only one besides “The Holding” during which he delves into Wes and in which he had premiered as a director.

His long film career had consisted of acting as director’s assistant nothing else, having worked like this in a good number of films from Predator (John McTiernan, 1987), through Beetlejuice (Tim Burton, 1988), Diabólica (Jeremiah Chechik, 1996), Deep Impact (Mimi Leder, 1998) or The Majestic ( Frank Darabont, 2001), to When you least expect it (Nancy Meyers, 2003) or The fog (Darabont, 2007); and other series such as Tales from the Crypt (Steven Dodd, 1989-1996) or Desperate Housewives (Marc Cherry, 2004-2012).

To the architect of that marvel that is Perpetual Chain (1994) he owes his work in seventeen chapters of The walking dead from the opening, “Days Gone Bye” (1 × 01), and nineteen of the first spin-off from “What’s Your Story?” (4 × 01), the happy arrival of Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once upon a time) as showrunners of Fear the Walking Dead.

But, Suddenly, the unity of the action space is broken and they give us a few minutes to ruminate on the cliffhanger before heading back. And it’s not Wes the focus of attention, but the dangerous Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), the reverse of the coin from “You’re Still Here,” with whom Teddy is finally introduced, the new and enlightened villain of the series, played by the charismatic John Glover (Gremlins 2: The New Generation, In the Mouth of Fear). Will this character live up to expectations? Namely.

