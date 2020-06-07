. / EPA / SANJEEV GUPTA

New Delhi, Jun 7 . .- It has been 10 years since the condemnation of the directors of the American company responsible for the catastrophe that killed more than 5,000 people with toxic gas in the Indian city of Bhopal, an industrial failure that decades later it continues taking lives and from which justice is still awaited.

The June 7, 2010 sentence of two years in prison and a bond of $ 2,500, handed down 25 years after the tragedy, left the eight managers of the American pesticide plant Union Carbide without serving a single day in jail.

This is today the only criminal punishment for one of the largest industrial accidents in history.

“It is true what they say that justice is blind, you can see it here in Bhopal, where justice has not come to look,” Rashida Appa, a survivor of midnight on December 2, 1984, tells Efe when a leak 42 tons of methyl isocyanate – a powerful chemical used for the pesticide factory – turned much of the city into a gas chamber.

Hundreds of people instantly fell to the ground after trying to run from their shacks. That night the streets were full of bodies “and we all ran to save our lives,” recalls Rashida.

Some 3,500 people died instantly that midnight and another 2,000 in the following days, according to data from the Government of India, which also indicate that half a million people in the city – which in 1984 had around 850,000 inhabitants – were affected by the flight.

The organization International Campaign for Justice in Bhopal (ICJB), led by a group of victims and activists, assured Efe that 22,000 people have died in the last three and a half decades from the injuries of the massive poisoning, while another 150,000 survive with severe disabilities.

The agreement established by Indian justice ordered compensation of $ 500 for each of those affected, but “nobody has been the same since that night,” says Rashida.

NOT AN HOUR OF PRISON

None of the condemned, all of Indian nationality, went to prison “not even an hour. All got bail the same day and were released. In fact, they were always treated as’ special people”, according to Rachna Dhingra, spokesperson for Acción por Bhopal.

For the past 10 years, the victims have appealed the decision in various judicial instances of the country, trying to refute the classification of “death by negligence” with which the directors were tried, a typology that punished the Bhopal tragedy with the same crime with the one that is penalized a death caused by a traffic accident.

Appeal petitions have faced obstacles from the Indian justice system, with not a single hearing held so far.

“To have killed more than 25,000 people, these eight people have achieved a truly comfortable life,” says Dhingra.

In addition to the eight executives, American Warren M. Anderson, president of Unión Carbide at the time of the tragedy, was never extradited from the United States, and “died at 92, as a free man, comfortably at his residence in Nueva York, “continued the activist.

The responsibility was directly attributed to the people in charge of the plant by the defense organizations and the victims that maintain that in the construction of the facilities in India important safety requirements were omitted, which did have its plant in the United States, to reduce 30 % of cost.

Among these omissions, cites ICJB, the North American company excluded air and temperature sensors inside the plant, which turned the skin and eyes of the Indian workers into alarms of any failure.

BHOPAL CONTINUES TO DIE

The impact of the leak disrupted the city’s air, soil and water, especially in the vicinity of what was once the factory where toxicity levels are up to seven times higher compared to unaffected areas.

“Things have changed a lot for the people of Bhopal since then. Those of us who were exposed to the gas have respiratory and other health problems, and because of this we cannot do jobs that we used to do before,” explains Rashida, who is now 64 years old.

Studies cited by the ICJB ensure that the rate of birth defects in contaminated areas is ten times higher than in the rest of India, as well as the significant increase in cancer and other diseases.

Almost a thousand children of three different generations born after the accident have been born with malformations, deafness problems, or other conditions related to the effect of toxicity.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus in India, 1986 survivors also suffer a disproportionate impact from the disease, with 36 of the 51 reported deaths in the city today.

Industrial accidents are frequent in India, mainly due to the poor state of infrastructure and lack of maintenance, factors fueled by corruption and illegal practices in the construction sector.

A month ago the factory leak killed at least 50 people, “all of this happened before our eyes and we saw how they were interpreted as crimes of negligence,” says Dhingra

The anniversary of this conviction marks a decade of jurisprudence that allows “transnational companies to evade justice with accusations of negligence when they are no less than murderers,” he concludes.

