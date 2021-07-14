the ingredients of the great forest fires

An article published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, of the Ecological Society of America (USA), establishes the ingredients and mechanisms necessary for their production large forest fires: ignition, fuel, drought and appropriate weather conditions.

The study establishes a model that shows How they relate these four ingredients, and argues that climate change increases the ideal conditions for large fires. The work is co-led by the Desertification Research Center (CIDE), a joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the University of Valencia and the Generalitat Valenciana.

According to the model developed, large fires occur when three thresholds are crossed simultaneously: that of ignitions, that of fuel availability and that of drought.

The work proposes a model that describes how large forest fires occur. According to this, large fires occur when they are transferred simultaneously three thresholds: that of ignitions, that of fuel availability and that of drought. According to the study, these three thresholds decrease and are more easily crossed with certain meteorological conditions, such as dry winds (for example, the west in the Valencian Community) and the high temperatures (favored by climate change).

Once these three thresholds are crossed, fires are generated that can be of great magnitude (megafires), generate its own dynamics (the so-called ‘firestorms’), and exceed the extinguishing capacity of firefighters. “These conditions have occurred on various occasions in the Valencian Community, and it is foreseeable that they will amplify in the coming years as climate change advances,” he says Juli G. Pauses, CSIC researcher at CIDE and co-author of this study with Jon Keeley, from the United States Geological Survey.

Manage major fire triggers

It is foreseeable that these conditions will amplify in the coming years as climate change advances.

Juli G. Pausas (CIDE)

Weather conditions appear as a trigger for fires to occur in a given ecosystem, since they lower the thresholds for the other three ingredients. According to this study, climate change in the form of drought Y high temperatures makes it possible that fewer ignitions and less fuel are needed to start large wildfires. In the same direction, the fact that more and more tropical hurricanes reach the coasts of the Iberian Peninsula, favoring the spread of fires.

“It is important to note that fire-friendly ignition and weather conditions are not sufficient for large fires; extensive and flammable biomass is also needed ”, explains the CIDE researcher.

The availability of this ‘fuel’ is affected by the topography, the Type of vegetation, its structure and human use of the forest, Inter alia. “A certain continuity of fuel is required to generate large fires, and in the Valencian Community, as well as in the entire Mediterranean basin, this continuity is generated mainly by rural abandonment, by the reduction of agriculture and grazing,” he says Pauses

A certain continuity of fuel is required for large fires to be generated and it is generated mainly by rural abandonment, by the reduction of agriculture and grazing

Juli G. Pausas (CIDE)

Thus, climate change not only affects the behavior of fire (making it more intense), but also influences the increase in fire size and duration of fire, as well as the temporary window where large fires can occur.

Among the conclusions drawn from the study that may be useful to manage the triggers of these large fires, the authors suggest that avoiding just one of these key factors to start a large wildfire (ignitions, drought, or fuel continuity) could significantly reduce the likelihood of wildfires occurring.

“It is important to reduce ignitions in areas where the wind plays a major role in generating large fires. Instead, generate fuel discontinuities, the so-called mosaicsIt is more relevant in ecosystems where drought is key to fires ”, reveals Pausas. The researchers propose that, when modification of these factors is not possible, designated fire danger areas where human activity is minimized, as is now done with areas near active volcanoes or in areas prone to flooding. .

Reference:

Juli G Pausas, Jon E Keeley. “Wildfires and global change”. Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment (2021)

