The Ingenuity helicopter successfully completes its second flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter on Mars successfully completed its second flight, reaching new milestones of higher altitude, a longer hover and a lateral flight.

Also, cHe captured an image of the shadow that he casts on the ground with his blank navigation camera, installed at the bottom. An inclination resulting from the flight maneuver in progress can be seen.

On the first flight, Ingenuity floated 10 feet above the surface. For this second flight test, in which it has been baptized as the Wright Brothers Aerodrome, the helicopter aimed to reach a height of 5 meters. Then, after a short flight, the plan included a slight incline and sideways for two meters.

Later, the flight plan stated that Ingenuity would stop, float in place and make turns to point its color camera in different directions before returning to the center of the airfield to land. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), from where the mission is operated, has explained that the color photos will take several suns or Martian days to be available.

All maneuvers are carried out autonomously, based on commands sent to the Perseverance rover to transmit to Ingenuity hours before the flight.