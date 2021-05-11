the Ingenuity helicopter records about three minutes of sound

05/11/2021 at 1:45 PM CEST

NASA has joined forces with its Ingenuity helicopter drone and Perseverance rover by making history again. During the fourth flight on April 30, Perseverance was able to capture an audio clip, being the first time that a space vehicle on another planet records sounds made by another vehicle: Ingenuity. Now, you can hear what Ingenuity’s flight sounds like deep on Mars. NASA has shared on its website three minutes of video in which the flapping of his companion can be heard through Perseverance’s microphones.

Ingenuity’s 2,537 rotations per minute are not easy to hear in the skies of Mars. There are powerful reasons for this, as Perseverance was 262 feet below the drone and the landing zone.

Additionally, the planet has a very thin atmosphere, which makes it difficult for sound to travel, especially when competing with the harsh winds of Mars. To make this easier, NASA has edited a mono recording, isolating the sound of the blades spinning, so if you listen carefully you can hear it.

It should be remembered that NASA hopes that Perseverance and Ingenuity will do more work together.