The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its first flight on Mars

NASA’s small Ingenuity helicopter has made history by making the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. After receiving the data from Mars, the JPL-NASA team erupted in cheers and joy behind the masks.

This is a test that would open the way to future explorations with an aerial dimension on the “Red Planet”. This attempt comes after they had to postpone another initially scheduled for April 11 due to technical problem and they wanted to do more “preflight checks”.

The team sent the general commands on elevation and acceleration, but the robot had to manage its flight autonomously, with its guidance, navigation and control systems, since it cannot receive orders in real time.