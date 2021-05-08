The ‘Ingenuity’ flies on Mars for the fifth time

Frame of the Martian helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ on its fifth flight NASA / JPL

The Martian helicopter has moved more than 100 meters from its base of operations

Those responsible for the mission will now explore the ability of the drone to support the ‘rovers’ in Martian exploration

NASA’s Martian Ingenuity Helicopter has completed its fifth flight on the Red Planet with his first trip, one way, from the airfield dubbed ‘Wright Brothers Field’, next to the Perseverance rover, to a new location 129 meters to the south.

On your journey to your new location the martian helicopter has broken a new flight height record, ascending up to 10 meters high, and has captured high-resolution color images of its new neighborhood before landing.

This fifth flight represents the transition to a new phase of testing for the Ingenuity From now on the researchers will focus on testing the capabilities of the first drone on Mars to support rover exploration, take aerial images of areas inaccessible to rover rovers on the ground and provide detailed stereoscopic images from the air. The results obtained could determine the future of these types of artifacts in future explorations of Mars and other planets.

“The fifth flight of the Mars helicopter is another great achievement for the agency,” said Bob Pearce, associate administrator for NASA’s Aeronautical Research Mission Directorate. “Ingenuity’s continued success demonstrates the value of bringing together the strengths of diverse skill sets from across the agency to create the future – like flying an airplane on another planet!”

The US Space Agency has communicated that now the Ingenuity is awaiting further instructions at its new base of operations. The orders will arrive to him through Perseverance that also goes towards the south where he will begin his work of scientific investigation and collection of samples of the Martian floor.

Those responsible for the mission assure that, for the moment, Perseverance’s travel plans do not contemplate traveling long distances that could take it too far from Ingenuity.