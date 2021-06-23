The ingenious way for Toyota robots to learn to avoid transparent surfaces

06/23/2021 at 11:45 AM CEST

In principle, transparent and reflective surfaces confuse robots, and that is a problem that companies that design robots for household cleaning must overcome. Toyota is one such company and has developed a solution to the problem: It has released a video showing one of its robots cleaning tables and other surfaces, all while videotaping itself. As the company explains, “most robots are programmed to react to objects and geometry in front of them“and they cannot differentiate between a real object and its reflection.

Something as common as a drinking glass or shiny toaster could prevent robots made for work at home from doing their jobs properly. Toyota says it overcame that problem by developing a novel training method that allows robots to “perceive the 3D geometry of the scene while also detecting objects and surfaces. “In the video, the Toyota robot can be seen analyzing the 3D geometry of various elements in a house, allowing it to recognize all kinds of surfaces that can be cleaned, such as tables and counters.

It can even detect clear glasses and push them away. Something that until now was posing a real challenge for science. Advances in robotics have been very great in recent years.