The infrastructure plan will improve the global competitiveness of companies, Yellen said.

15 minutes. The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States (USA), Janet Yellen, on Tuesday urged American companies to support the 2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure plan proposed by President Joe Biden, as it will help increase their global competitiveness and their Benefits.

In a speech to the US Chamber of Commerce, the largest business association in the country, Yellen stressed that the investment and tax proposals on infrastructure “will strengthen the net profits of companies and improve their global competitiveness.” They will also help continue the goal of “maintaining leadership” in the US economy.

“We hope business leaders see it that way and support the plan.“, remarked the Secretary of the Treasury.

Yellen seeks to garner the support of the private sector amid negotiations in Congress to move forward with the ambitious proposal launched by Biden.

For its part, the Republican opposition criticized that the plan is excessive. He also presented a more limited proposal, worth 600,000 million dollars.

Taxes no

Entrepreneurs value investment plans, especially dedicated to modernizing America’s aging transportation system. However, they expressed their rejection of the tax increases designed by the president to finance the expense.

Specifically, Biden proposed raising corporate tax in the US from the current 21%, to which it was lowered during the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), to 28%.

Yellen defended that the business sector “can contribute with its effort to contribute its fair share.” Likewise, he stressed that “it is simply seeking to return the tax rate to the historical norms.”

To assert his weak majority in the Senate (51-50), Democrats have to use a legislative mechanism that allows them to pass exceptionally projects by simple majority. Therefore, they cannot afford any defection from their bench.