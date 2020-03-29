Once the first two weeks of the state of alarm due to the coronavirus have been overcome, it is time, then, to try to make one of the possible balances of the initial treatment of the pandemic in the news on general television.

And the first feeling is that the morbid is the owner of the house. All the news reports break down the number of deaths, hospitalized and hospital discharges day after day, and repeat it six or seven times. They add how fatal are the Bags and the labor apocalypse to get the viewer to calm down. Naturally, if in the nursing home, public or private, the number of victims is disproportionate, the news programs will make an effort to widely cover the incident with the relatives. And if, in addition, a group of miserable people stone a bus that transports the elderly from a residence to another town to disinfect it, then better than better. In this way, simple comments can be made about the advantages of solidarity and condemn unsupportive people who achieve an undeserved role thanks precisely to the news. Doctors have recommended that their patients stop watching television.

The other common trait is repetition. Talk shows, newscasts and special programs all say the same thing over and over again. It is probably not easy to discover some novel approach to the problem, but repeating what has already been said is only justified to cover the grid and saturate the public. Attention is paid to the banal statements of the politicians and, naturally, the commentators provide their grain of sand from their homes with recommendations to overcome possible domestic distress or improve our daily hygiene, when they do not reproduce, without citing, other people’s information. What would Spain be without them?