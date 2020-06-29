© Courtesy

Vanessa Guillén.

Although Army personnel have been in direct contact with the family of the missing soldier Vanessa Guillén, said authorities denied important information about the case.

The family’s attorney requested dates, times, names of agents, among other information, but the Privacy Law prevents the Army from delivering such records, which must be requested through the Information Law (FOIA).

At the insistence of the media and acquaintances, as well as the defense, the Army integrated the official response on the website of the case report.

« Did they tell the Guillén family that they had to submit a FOIA request for certain records? » Is the question.

« Yes, during the CODEL briefing, when the family’s attorney requested specific dates and times, as well as names, the Special Agent in Charge explained that we cannot disclose that information due to the ongoing criminal investigation, » says part of the answer. “The adverse effect that it could have in the future for interviews and evidence gathering, and that that agency was not the disclosure authority for that information protected by the Privacy Act”.

The response adds that the lawyer knows that he could request the information through the US Army Crime Records Center. at Quantico.

« We cannot disclose the results of a search warrant, because it also contains information from the Privacy Law, » the Army insisted.

Authorities acknowledge that there is a « suspect » who could change his alibi when questioned, if the information is disclosed.

« It could give the suspect the ability to change the alibi, carry out a conspiracy, or hinder our investigation. », justified.

