The information campaign has not been enough and the last change of the DGT has caused thousands of fines | Motor

The new speed limits have reached the cities, and they have done so accompanied by numerous fines.

It has been in the news for months: speeds in cities have changed and the jump to 30 km / h has been imposed in much of the country. We have published articles on the subject on different occasions and the DGT campaign on social networks has been important. However, many drivers have not taken for granted or have been careless.

The first thing to remember is how this change has been: you can drive at 20 km / h when you have a single road and sidewalk platform, 30 km / h in a single lane per direction of travel and 50 km / h on roads with two or more lanes in each direction of traffic.

If you’ve been driving these days you may have seen more controls and radars in urban environments. This, added to the expected change, has caused 27,687 vehicles have been detected exceeding the limits speed, according to the provinces.

This number of fined drivers that has now been known corresponds to those detected between May 10 and 16, of which 42% were reported immediately after being stopped by the police. It should be remembered that changing speed limits in cities activated on May 11.

In order to understand these figures, during that week 2,121 speed controls were placed that detected 63.4% of offenders on conventional roads and crossings. Depending on each one, a corresponding fine and the withdrawal of points from the card was imposed, if necessary.

Do you want to improve the coverage and speed of your home Wi-Fi signal? Here you will find a selection of the best routers of 2021 by price range.

Surely, getting used to the new speed limits will take a while. Sometimes 30 km / h can seem like a very slow speed and easy to overcome, especially when other vehicles or pedestrians are not seen, but at least it has been shown that It is the way to reduce fatal accidents in the city.

We will see if those numbers decrease as the weeks go by. Every change takes its transition period and possibly soon it will not be strange to drive at these new speeds.