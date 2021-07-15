The influx of young people to receive covid vaccine in Ecatepec decreases

ECATEPEC, State of Mexico

In search of being able to carry out their life with greater normality and less risk, the vaccination journey continues for the population between 30 and 39 years of age in the 10 modules installed in the municipality of Ecatepec, this Thursday for those whose surname begins with the letters D, E and F.

“I believe that we all want to be well and be able to continue seeing our people and to be able to continue with our life after this, I have relatives who have become ill, thank God it has not become older,” said Pablo Escamilla, a resident of Ecatepec.

“Why get vaccinated? Because I feel that it is good to get vaccinated, more than anything, right now that I’m pregnant, I don’t want anything to happen to my baby, ”said Karina, a neighbor from Ecatepec.

In contrast to the older age groups, in some modules such as the one established in the Emiliano Zapata sports car, there are no lines and in others access is quick.

“It is very important, despite the fact that many of us already get sick, it is a very important means of protection, quite important, I have heard that older adults were getting vaccinated, but younger people like to refuse, but you have to come” he said Rodrigo Anda, a resident of Ecatepec.

“It is necessary, it must be emphasized, the access was quick, agile, the truth was too agile, until now it took half an hour,” explained Oscar de Alba, another neighbor.

Ecatepec is one of the municipalities with the largest population in the country and also with the highest number of infections in the State of Mexico, so they urge to be vaccinated, because compared to the first day, this Thursday the influx decreased.

“Well, I really see few people, I have seen few young people, vaccination is an opportunity to face this virus in some way,” added Oscar.

* bb