The influencer YosStop was apprehended for child pornography – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

After a few months ago the influencer YosStop was denounced for allegedly disseminating audiovisual material that was classified as “child pornography”, as it contained images of a minor being raped in 2018, it has now been announced that the youtuber was arrested.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, agents of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office carried out an operation on Tuesday night and learned from Yosseline Hoffman:

“Yosstop is arrested for child pornography. Agents of @PFDI_FGJCDMX carried out an operation tonight and apprehended youtuber Yosseline Hoffman. The @FiscaliaCDMX had an arrest warrant against him. A judge ordered her imprisoned for child pornography, ”the police reporter wrote on his Twitter account.

And it was last March when a young woman named Ainara Suárez made a complaint on social networks to later proceed legally against Yosseline, for allegedly storing and disseminating a video from three years ago where, at a party, the young woman is humiliated by other young people by inserting a bottle into her vagina.

The case generated commotion and, despite the fact that the influencer defended herself arguing that Suárez “was looking to advertise at his ribs”, it is until now that the case has been heard again with the apprehension of the controversial youtuber.

At the beginning of last March, Ainara’s accusation was made widely known by feminist groups that also blamed other individuals identified as Patricio A., Axel A., Julián G., Carlos R. and Nicolás B., who allegedly violated the then minor.

And it was on May 25, 2018 when the then 16-year-old victim went to the home of Axel A., where after the consumption of alcohol the offense that constitutes a crime of equal rape occurred. The aggressors also recorded and took photographs of the event and disseminated them through different channels, constituting the crime of child pornography.

Later it was Yosseline Hoffman who, through her famous YouTube channel “JustYos”, where she has almost seven million subscribers, posted a video titled “Pathetic generation”, where she spoke about the case and referred to the victim with derogatory comments: “Ainara became famous because ‘in one pedal she let herself put a bottle of Möet, that is, Champagne, through her vagina,” she said. He also confessed in the clip that he had said video in his possession, which was taken as proof of possession of child pornography by Ainara’s defense

