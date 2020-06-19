The conversation around the subject of racism and discrimination continues to advance in various regions of the world, particularly now it has managed to reach brands and companies, this after the announcement made by the firm Quaker Oats regarding the actions they will use with their brand. Known as Aunt Jemima for being a racial stereotype that had lasted for at least 130 years. The Mars company also joined this effort with statements regarding what it will do with its rice brand called Uncle Ben’s, which is also considered inadequate for integrating another racial stereotype against African Americans.

Pointing to these two brands has led us to think about the influence they all have on issues such as racism and discrimination, perpetuating both concepts and normalizing stereotypes and the consequences that can be experienced if these aspects are ignored. Although we know that within marketing discrimination is a task that can be considered key, because in essence brands discriminate against consumers to reach their target audience (based on aspects such as their demographic characteristics or even their level of income), When it comes to designing or promoting products and choosing the elements to do so, it seems that elements such as the impact of racial stereotypes have not been taken into account.

The cases of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s are of course not the only ones that exist, for example, as Business Insider highlights, in the North American market there are a whole series of pets, brands and logos that can be considered racist and that have gone unnoticed to some extent or have been normalized as just another part of life in the United States.

For example, among consumer products, there is also the brand of hot cakes syrup called Mrs. Butterworth. The detail with it is that, according to critics, the design of its packaging simulates the shape of « The Mammy », the caricature of a black woman who is subordinate to white families.

Not even the Aunt Jemima competition is spared: Mrs. Butterworth's also represents some racist ideal and has been subject to revision

Another case is that of the NFL team known as the Washington Redskins or Washington Redskins. In recent years the team and its owner have particularly faced various criticisms for the name they carry and their logo as the word « redskin » is a racist term against Native Americans. For the brand, due to the cases of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s, it is expected that the pressure to rebranding will increase.

And one more in the field of sports was at the time that of the MLB Cleveland Indians mascot, the well-known Chief Wahoo that existed since 1947. This mascot received several years of criticism for its racist representation of the natives Americans, so after a long process the image was finally discarded just last year.

The MLB removed the Chief Wahoo logo from stadium signs and uniforms, but merchandise is still being sold at the stadium and is not required to be removed.

But not only the elements of the brands such as their names, logos or designs are or have been a problem, also the advertising in the various media has presented cases where stereotypes and racism stand out.

One of the most famous cases in recent years was that of Dolce & Gabbana with its campaign for China in which they showed a woman from this country trying to eat pizza using chopsticks.

The video managed to circulate worldwide and become a public relations and reputation crisis for the firm, particularly in China, which is one of its main markets.

Also another more recent case was that of Volkswagen and its content for Instagram Stories with which it sought to advertise one of its vehicles. In this you can see how a black person is pushed and manipulated by a giant white hand, this while the message ‘Der Neue Golf’ is being formed, which at one point manages to form the word that is commonly used to insulting people of color.

As highlighted, Volkswagen created advertising content for Instagram Stories in which a black person is pushed and manipulated by a giant white hand, while the message 'Der Neue Golf' is being formed, which at one point manages to form a word commonly used to insult people of color.

As expected, the brand had to go out and apologize for this advertising piece that apparently they did not contemplate well before launching it to their hundreds of thousands of followers.

With the above it can be seen that various brands have worked with elements considered racist for years, which have been visible and possibly have normalized some actions or perceptions. However, what is happening now with brands shows that they are all under increasing pressure from consumers and the general public to leave these elements behind, such pressure is one that could even affect their results if not addressed. For example, as highlighted by the Financial Times, in the case of what happened with George Floyd, people expect brands to take a stand against racism, according to the newspaper, in the United States 60 percent of Americans now They say they would boycott or buy a brand based on their response to the Floyd murder.

For brands, there is no doubt that it will be important to pay attention to these consumer concerns, although they must also carefully consider how they do it. For example, throughout these days it has been seen how thousands of companies have launched messages and changed their colors to black in spaces such as social networks to demonstrate against racism; However, it seems that this will not be enough, since returning to the data reported by the Financial Times, 63 percent of consumers expect brands to endorse their messages or statements with concrete actions, doing so will be key if they do not want to be seen as opportunistic or hypocritical.

It is a fact that today more than ever, the fact that brands express their position on issues that go beyond their area will be an important element to consider. This time much of the issue is gaining traction in the United States, however, it may not be a problem unique to that country.

