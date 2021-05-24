The inflection point of infrastructure according to Aberdeen Standard Investments

At the same time that Gershon Cohen, Global Head of Infrastructure Funds at Aberdeen Standard Investments, write these perspectives on infrastructure Under concession, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and prominent environmentalist Sir David Attenborough are hosting the upcoming United Nations (UN) COP26 climate summit. This will be held in Glasgow in November 2021.

The main economies of the world They are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, and each country will decide how it will help keep global temperature rise well below 2âÂÂ ?? ° C. Infrastructure will play a key role in climate change goals.

The macroeconomic reasons for investing in new and existing national infrastructure They have not changed. In any case, the need to accelerate investments is increasingly pressing. Population growth, urbanization, industrialization, competitiveness and the desire to maintain and improve the standard of living of citizens are the main arguments. The current demand for investment in infrastructure it has been exacerbated by the lack of investment in the past and the growth of mobility.

The investment opportunities in infrastructure They span multiple sectors that provide essential public services. In general, these projects aim to generate sustainable long-term income, while trying to safeguard the environment and / or provide social benefits. They include energy projects, transportation plans, air and sea ports, waste management facilities, schools and hospitals.

These are basic physical systems that are considered essential for boost the productivity of the economy. Current fiscal pressures and the need for governments to adopt more commercial disciplines are highlighting the need for the expertise and capital of the private sector.

The fiscal pressure after the global financial crisis 2008 and current global coronavirus pandemic It has affected investment in infrastructure. Governments are increasingly unable to finance infrastructure projects with traditional sources, such as taxes. This has led to a greater need for private capital. But it has also created a need for the public sector to prioritize key sectors in which to invest, such as energy and transport. This brings us to an interesting but current turning point. The power generation and transportation infrastructure needed for the next 30 years has historically been a key factor in the levels of greenhouse gases that are now dangerous.

In response, governments are now trying prevent further adverse climate change and safeguard natural resources. At the center of the “green” fiscal agendas is investment in infrastructure projects. These include zero-carbon power generators, waste recycling plants, battery storage, car recharging networks, and water management systems. Encouragingly, declining technology costs and economies of scale are increasing profits, which is driving new investment flows in infrastructure assets.

The coronavirus crisis has pushed interest rates further down and fueled incessant waves of volatility in financial markets. As investors digested the damage inflicted by lockdown measures on the world economy, global equities tumbled in what turned out to be the fastest bear market in history. Corporate bond prices also collapsed.

By contrast, infrastructure assets were largely unaffected by these events, as governments needed the facilities. This served to accentuate the value of these types of assets as diversifiers in an investment portfolio.

Given the risks associated with climate change, the decline in natural resources and demographic changes, the manager expects the universe of investable infrastructures to grow worldwide. For example, the rapidly aging population means that there is a growing need for assets that generate reliable income for retirement. Infrastructure assets are well positioned to provide the desired long-term revenue streams. A current example is the manager’s investment in one of the most technologically advanced and energy efficient seawater desalination plants in North America. This asset is managed on behalf of the public sector pension plans.

For Aberdeen Standard Investments, the solidity of investments it is highly dependent on governments choosing to purchase infrastructure using the capital and expertise of the private sector. But this process can be long and complex, requiring committed capital and patient investors. Delays are compounded by political uncertainty and changes in regulations and laws, such as taxation.