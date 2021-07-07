The infinity stones star in the most interesting theory of ‘Loki’

Loki has become the great success of Disney Plus. After debuting as the most watched show, it is now a viral phenomenon as well. With five episodes on the air, the story of the god of lies has unleashed a veritable wave of theories. So much so that even fans have spent a considerable amount of time speculating on very specific details: specifically, the Infinity Stones.

There has been talk of the Sylvie variant, the nature of the Timekeepers, and the TVA. But now they begin to pay attention to more subtle details. Or the possibility that director Kate Herron and screenwriter Michael Waldron are imaginatively hiding information.

Everything has been broken down to find a clue as to which direction the program is headed. One of the more interesting theories includes one of the fundamental elements of Phase 3 that has passed into the mysterious background. We refer to the stones of infinity, which, if they cause a cosmic genocide, are now paperweights in the offices of the TVA.

But is it all that simple? After having sparked a full-scale galactic showdown, can they actually be scorned like that? For many of the Loki fans, things seem to be complicated. As much, as to consider the possibility that the stones of infinity are more involved in the plot than it seems.

‘Loki’, in full color and with hidden messages

One of the most popular aspects of the Loki series is its visual section, which we now relate to in the infinity stones. The program drinks from all kinds of science fiction film references. In addition, he has placed special emphasis on these implications allowing a better understanding of the development of the program.

For the first two chapters, many of the fans recognized the influence of Terry Gilliam and his science fiction classic Brazil. For the second and third, the dreamy and melancholic air of a dystopian future paid tribute to Blade Runner. By the fourth, however, the parallels increased. The same goes for the quito.

From a look into the world of fantasy with an obvious reference to the Wizard of Oz to the popular Time Lord from Doctor Who. The entire series makes a brilliant attempt to dialogue with several genres at once to tell a story of an increasingly human antihero.

The series has been lavish in using color to make interesting notes in history, the same ones that coincide with the infinity stones. The first chapters achieved the flat, two-dimensional background that seemed to underpin the TVA’s discourse of uniformity. Meanwhile, the rest were full of a chromatic variety attributed to almost any reason.

Until now they seemed like mere cosmetic decisions. But now, and always according to the fans, there seems to be a good reason why the producers have chosen the color gamut with such precision. Each episode could, in fact, have a hidden message and be related to the infinity stones.

The great mysteries of the infinity stones behind an emotional story

How could something similar happen? The theory that has become popular in recent days suggests that Loki’s use of colors is not accidental. And that, in fact, responds to a way of including the already known information about the infinity stones in the evolution of the character.

From minute one

The explanation could include each infinity stone in each episode. In the first, the tribute would be for the stone of the soul. The stone, of an orange color, moves to chapter in shades of yellow, ocher and gold. Also, in the chapter, Loki must go through a kind of accelerated deconstruction of his personality.

The arrogance of the god of lies ends by admitting that he does not “want to harm anyone.” As if that weren’t enough, he receives a complete vision of his future, reconstructed in punctilious scenes. If you remember, the infinity stone of the soul shows the wearer scenes of special meaning in his life and spirit, as happened with Thanos when he snapped his fingers.

For the second episode, in which red and pink tones abound, the stone of the infinity of reality is honored, known for its crimson hue. The most curious thing is that in the chapter, Loki begins to question the sense of reality. In fact, there is a long and explicit conversation about what is real and what may not be. There is also a scene in Pompeii, in which Loki demonstrates how reality can be altered.

In episode three with its magenta, lilac and pink tones, everything seems to point to the gem of power, purple. Almost by chance, a series of new abilities previously unknown to Loki, and moreover Sylvie, are revealed. In fact, both talk about it and several of the interactions between them have their respective powers as their central point.

A story that continues with the stones of infinity

And as if all of the above weren’t enough, we see what is perhaps the greatest display of Loki’s power to date. In the midst of the destruction of Lamentis -1, the character pauses to, by means of telekinesis, stop a debris in the air. Until then, his abilities had been more related to the power to shapeshift and deceive his surroundings. But now, Loki seems to have displayed a puzzling new level of skill.

Chapter four, the action returns to TVA. Everything returns to its ocher and gold tones, which immediately refers to the yellow stone of the mind. And the emphasis becomes more apparent as the disclosures get more complicated. It is the chapter in which Loki admits that he is a narcissist at the same time that Mobius and B – 15 discover his past as a variant. Everything happens in the realm of discovery and power. By the fifth chapter everything turns green, like the well-known infinity stone of time.

Could it be a matter of mere chance? For now, neither the director or the screenwriter have had an opinion on this. With a new chapter, there is still a stone to pay tribute to. Is it the secret behind everything that has happened in the increasingly peculiar plot of the Loki series?

