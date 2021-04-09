The Infiniti QX60 can be seen in these “spy” photos and boasts technology

The Infiniti QX60 is a vital model for Nissan’s premium firm. After abruptly exiting the European market, they decided to turn their global strategy 180 degrees. From now on they will focus on the demands of the American client, especially since it is the one that brings the greatest number of benefits. So, will expand the number of electric models in addition to enhance your already generous SUV offering.

It is for this reason that the firm’s engineers are putting all their effort to create one of the best 7-seater SUVs. And we must not doubt their good work, especially seeing the teaser campaign they have launched. The latest installment alludes to the technological qualities that the new QX60 will have. Especially in terms of active safety, since they announce that will incorporate the latest evolution of the ProPILOT system.

The Infiniti QX60 will debut the latest evolution of the ProPILOT Assist system

If we take a look at the picture above, we can see the new active driving aids incorporating the renewed ProPILOT Assist system from Nissan. The union of the adaptive cruise control with the navigation system stands out. In this way, the new QX60 can adjust the speed to the one marked by the signs or to the conditions of the road. In addition, the possibility of autonomous driving in dense traffic situations is added.

With these improvements, the ProPILOT Assist system can proactively brake earlier and more gently. This way you can better maintain speed on steep slopes or use the advanced intelligent cruise control system combined with the camera to read signals. What’s more, management assistance is more natural, avoiding sudden intrusions on the steering wheel when you have to correct a maneuver.

Related article:

Infiniti QX60 2022: With this video teaser demonstrates its dynamic power

According to statements by Eric Rigaux, General Manager of Strategy and Product Planning of Infiniti …

“Our commitment to supporting drivers at Infiniti has never wavered” […] “With the new QX60 and its navigation-enhanced ProPILOT Assist, we are working to keep that tradition alive. Whether on a long weekend trip or a long road trip on the way home at the end of the day, we are proud of offer systems that support the driver in an intuitive way“

For now this is the last we know of the new QX60. There are still months until its official debut, but we are convinced that we will have new data soon. Or a leak …

Source – Infiniti