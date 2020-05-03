The infiltrator (the night manager)

At the beginning of the review dedicated to the Park Chan-Wook miniseries on “The Drum Girl,” we remembered some of the most important adaptations ever made of one of the key figures in espionage literature. We are talking about John Le Carré, one of those names that only pronouncing them evokes us intelligence agents, far-fetched plans to end international criminal organizations and spies of all kinds.

Within the Amazon Prime Video catalog appears this short series of six episodes on “The Infiltrator”, a book by the nineties by the English author that until now had not been translated into images. At the time, the series was made in 2016, it won multiple awards, crowning itself in the 2017 Golden Globes with three of its four nominations (best actor, secondary actor and secondary actress), since it could not win the best miniseries. , falling before the first season of “American Crime Story”, the one dedicated to the crime and trial of OJ Simpson. All understandable, because the six episodes are more interesting for what is told than for how it is told. Let us explain: the intrigue is magnificent, with an appealing story about a former British soldier who has achieved the necessary tranquility as a hotel manager on the night shift, collecting in one of the most luxurious in Cairo. There he meets a woman, lover of a local trafficker with whom he falls in love. With the murder of the girl, he sets out on a new path that leads him to practice his profession in a secluded five-star hotel in the Swiss Alps. By chance, he has to attend to the person who ordered the crime of his old love, which is used by a small English intelligence agency to recruit him and introduce him to the organization. An attractive plot, with a sufficient budget that takes us to Cairo, London, the Swiss mountains, Madrid, Mallorca or the border of Turkey with Syria. Well interpreted but with an upgradeable performance. That is the great “handicap”, since its manager Susanne Bier demonstrates better to do with the direction of the actors than with the shots and the rhythm, since at times the edition seems run over, with images mounted too quickly, without pause and without too many technical boasts or risk, limiting yourself to fixed sequences with almost no movement. And that Bier started hitting hard when he became one of the members of Dogma 95, that joke devised by Thomas Vintenberg and Lars Von Trier, to which many other directors (without the talent of the two founders) adhered but who It allowed to be known with tiny budgets. After this he got an Oscar nomination with “After the wedding” and the precious statuette with “In a better world”, although his move to the United States was not what was expected, because after the mediocre “Serena”, he was only the main Responsible for this series and the Netflix tape “Blind”. Little baggage.

It is understood why his academic direction does not contribute anything, limiting himself to being safe although the entire cast is fabulous, led by a superb Tom Hiddleston, earning “many points” to embody the next James Bond, an exceptional Hugh Laurie, a villain with entity , one of those elegant and sarcastic guys who only want money and power at any price and secondary ones where a pregnant Olivia Colman stands out, accompanied by efficient roles for Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander, Tobias Menzies and our Antonio De La Torre. All of them are the best of an entertainment that in more capable hands, as happened in “The Girl with the Drum”, would have been another example of how fabulous the wired plots of John Le Carré, one of those authors who take us to a world with other forms and culture, with educated, refined and elegant people, far from the vulgarity and lax thinking of the times that run today. “The night manager” is not a panacea and is far from the best results obtained with the books of the British writer, but it is still a valid entertainment and will spend pleasant hours for anyone who decides to give it a try.

