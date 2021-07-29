The infallible trick to take advantage of every last drop of ketchup and other sauces | Life

No more splurging: put this foolproof trick to the test and take advantage of every last drop of ketchup, mustard, and other sauces that come packed in plastic jars.

Surely you have fought with the ketchup pot countless times to try to extract the last drops of sauce that were left inside. And it is not a question of being more or less economical, since most of the time the problem is that we do not have more ketchup at home.

This same premise can be applied to mustard, mayonnaise and any other sauce that is packaged in plastic jars. And, despite the fact that the bottle allows us to see clearly that there is still a little product inside, it is very difficult to extract, even if we shake and smash the canister vigorously.

Fortunately, The internet is there to help us and in social networks we can find countless tricks that make our lives easier. TikTok is an interesting source of this type of knowledge and offers tips for all tastes, including how to prepare the viral drink of the summer, how to clean a burned pot effortlessly or even how to get free fries at McDonald’s.

Now, on the short video platform it has gone viral an infallible trick to take advantage of every last drop of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and other sauces. And, as you can see below, it couldn’t be easier to put into practice.

Although we do not understand what the protagonist says, the video could not be more illustrative. The only material that is needed is a plastic bag into which the jar from which the sauce is to be extracted is inserted.

Yes indeed, It is important that you put it with the lid down, just like the author of the video does, or else it won’t work.

Next you have to grab the plastic bag by the handles and rotate it with the pot inside. Thus, the sauce that remains in the bottom will pass to the top of the container without any effort and you can take advantage of it.

This trick can also be applied to other types of cans, for example those of cream, gel, shampoo, dish soap, etc.